WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,510 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WPX Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. Analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.