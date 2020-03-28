Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price Up 7%

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.67 and last traded at $145.28, approximately 2,838,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,418,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.73.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.36 and its 200-day moving average is $169.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,571 shares of company stock worth $65,442,392. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

