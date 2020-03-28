WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

MRWSY stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

