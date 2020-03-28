Wilmington’s (WIL) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Wilmington (LON:WIL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LON:WIL opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.30. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 million and a P/E ratio of 11.19. Wilmington has a twelve month low of GBX 102 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 4.20 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

In related news, insider Mark Milner purchased 25,000 shares of Wilmington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($37,490.13).

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

