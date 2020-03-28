Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Willis Towers Watson has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Willis Towers Watson has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to earn $13.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $167.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. Willis Towers Watson has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.