Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,584 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 121,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.