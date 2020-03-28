White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Director Acquires $882,000.00 in Stock

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Director Morgan W. Davis bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $905.86 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $995.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,070.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.51.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

