Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Director Sells C$81,714.44 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Director John Brough sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total transaction of C$81,714.44.

John Brough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, John Brough sold 4,705 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.84, for a total transaction of C$173,347.73.

WPM stock opened at C$39.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.23. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$26.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.47%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

