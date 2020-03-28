Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Trading Up 6.8%

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $9.78, approximately 121,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 45,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0804 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERH. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the fourth quarter worth $529,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

