Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 87.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201,816 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,311,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 84,104 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Waters by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Waters by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,548.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.25.

NYSE:WAT opened at $185.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. Waters’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

