Warburg Research Analysts Give Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €41.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €34.69 ($40.34).

Get Norma Group alerts:

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €16.13 ($18.76) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €17.98 ($20.91) and a 12 month high of €47.36 ($55.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.