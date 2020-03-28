Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.19 ($64.17).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA opened at €42.76 ($49.72) on Friday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a twelve month high of €54.48 ($63.35). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.