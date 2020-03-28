Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Trading 8% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.12, 1,746,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 946% from the average session volume of 167,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter.
VIOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Viomi Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIOT)
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.
