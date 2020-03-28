Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,200 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the February 27th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $3,970,312.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,157,000 after purchasing an additional 87,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $137.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average of $153.49. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.15.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

