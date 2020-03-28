Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VCEL. TheStreet raised Vericel from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vericel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Vericel stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Vericel has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $451.30 million, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

