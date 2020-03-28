Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 11,688.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 288,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $106.89 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $117.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

