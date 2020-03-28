ValuEngine Lowers RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sidoti lifted their price target on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of RDNT opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. RadNet has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $492.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.93.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. RadNet had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RadNet by 8,824.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

