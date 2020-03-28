ValuEngine Lowers Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:PHGUF opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $669.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

