Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 747,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 257,197 shares.The stock last traded at $0.51 and had previously closed at $0.49.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.33. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.07% and a negative net margin of 388.07%. The company had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush downgraded Unum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 2,626.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 341,458 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

