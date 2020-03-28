United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,280 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of United States Steel worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in United States Steel by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 132,771 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in United States Steel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $982.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

