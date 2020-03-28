UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.69.

NYSE:UDR opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UDR will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,113.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $135,230,000. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in UDR by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after buying an additional 467,298 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in UDR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,953,000 after buying an additional 436,872 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $19,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

