Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 386.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,449 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after buying an additional 6,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,297,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $161,404,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,372,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $130,050,000 after buying an additional 2,958,887 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,601,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,046,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $4,695,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,908,000.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.