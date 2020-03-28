Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have trended very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Twitter to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

In other news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

