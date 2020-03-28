Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TACYY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of TACYY opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

The Fly

