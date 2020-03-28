TrueChain Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, TrueChain has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00004148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX, OKEx and CoinBene. TrueChain has a total market cap of $20.65 million and $27.84 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00052046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.96 or 0.04763523 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00066077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036866 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016006 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003591 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TRUE is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX, OKEx, Bithumb, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.