Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,091 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tricida were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tricida by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Tricida by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Tricida news, SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $157,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $126,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,761,511.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $674,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 7.87. Tricida Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

