Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, and commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well for growth. The company has also witnessed an increase in investment income over the past few years. The new catastrophe reinsurance treaty will continue to aid net premium written growth. Travelers has been generating sufficient capital and prudently using it for growth initiatives and to boost shareholder value. The shares of the company have underperformed the industry in a year's time. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, rising debt level results in higher interest expenses, which, in turn, weigh on margin expansion.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.56.

NYSE TRV opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.42. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

