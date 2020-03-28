Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14,117.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 251,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,409,000 after buying an additional 140,794 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 308,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,332,000 after buying an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 981,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,063,000 after buying an additional 41,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $127.24 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $178.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

