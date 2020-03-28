Total (NYSE:TOT) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. Total has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $57.99.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Total will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 464,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,266,433.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 833,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,854,345 and have sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Total by 842.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after buying an additional 1,567,608 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after buying an additional 1,149,927 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,466,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,185,000 after buying an additional 424,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

