Toga (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Toga (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MLYBY opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Toga has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

About Toga

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial services for individuals, retail, corporate, and institutional clients in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

