Thomas P. Hill, Jr. Purchases 500 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.50 per share, with a total value of $42,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CPK stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $131.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $12,909,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,769,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 115.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after buying an additional 73,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 61,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,014,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

