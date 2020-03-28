Thomas Brosig Acquires 8,000 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,734,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,602,000 after acquiring an additional 165,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,074,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 227,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,130,000 after purchasing an additional 397,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 92,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,399,000 after buying an additional 55,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

