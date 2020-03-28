Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stake Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 81,560 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $41.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

