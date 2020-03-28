Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TELNY. ValuEngine cut shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenor ASA (TELNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.