Tecan Group’s (TCHBF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCHBF opened at $253.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.77. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $245.00 and a 12 month high of $320.49.

Tecan Group Company Profile

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts for molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, and mass spectrometry diagnostics; and develops and manufactures original equipment manufacturer instruments and components.

