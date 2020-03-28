T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Up 6.9%

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.99 and last traded at $84.63, 4,821,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 5,289,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.17.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,802,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

