Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Lowered to GBX 260 at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 242 ($3.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 329.67 ($4.34).

Get Synthomer alerts:

SYNT stock opened at GBX 229 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $972.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $4.00. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.