SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $162,192,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 63,089 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 126,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $12,932,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average of $120.97. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $36,967.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,603.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

