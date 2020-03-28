Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Raised to Buy at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sumo Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 195.80 ($2.58).

LON SUMO opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sumo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 121.54 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 205 ($2.70). The company has a market capitalization of $226.90 million and a PE ratio of 93.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.72.

In other Sumo Group news, insider Carl Cavers sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total value of £975,000 ($1,282,557.22).

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

