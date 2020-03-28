Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Up 6.7%

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.59, approximately 592,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 772,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from to in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.17 million, a PE ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Stratasys by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)
Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.
