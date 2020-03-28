Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Up 6.7%

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.59, approximately 592,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 772,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from to in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Stratasys alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.17 million, a PE ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $160.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Stratasys by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.