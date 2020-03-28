Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

