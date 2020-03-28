Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 1,531 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $320,331.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $262.96 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 243.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

