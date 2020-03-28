Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,588,800 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 27th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:STL opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.46. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,148.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

