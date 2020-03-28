Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 309,000 shares, an increase of 269.6% from the February 27th total of 83,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Stein Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:SMRT opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. Stein Mart has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.41.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stein Mart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Stein Mart worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

