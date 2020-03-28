Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stake Raised by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 393.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Steelcase by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 79,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Steelcase by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Steelcase by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Steelcase by 6.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.40. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.80 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.36%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

In other Steelcase news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $847,911.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,976 shares of company stock worth $2,415,024 in the last three months. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti dropped their price target on Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

