Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.74% of Steel Connect worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Steel Connect by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,034,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Connect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

STCN opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. Steel Connect Inc has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.45 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 5.53%.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

