St. Modwen Properties’ (SMP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 630 ($8.29).

Shares of SMP opened at GBX 340 ($4.47) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 449.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 460.49. St. Modwen Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 539 ($7.09). The firm has a market cap of $756.08 million and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.42.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) by GBX 1 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that St. Modwen Properties will post 1995.0001036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $3.60. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In related news, insider Robert Hudson bought 17,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 481 ($6.33) per share, for a total transaction of £81,827.72 ($107,639.73). Also, insider Mark Allan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.75), for a total value of £61,560 ($80,978.69).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

