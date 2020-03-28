SSP Group’s (SSPG) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SSPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.88) target price (down from GBX 680 ($8.95)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SSP Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.73) price target (up from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 629.44 ($8.28).

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 299 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 486.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 612.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

