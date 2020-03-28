Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Buys $220,120.00 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 44,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,120.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 6,248,960 shares in the company, valued at $31,244,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, W Whitney George bought 63,760 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $285,644.80.

On Thursday, March 12th, W Whitney George bought 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,800.00.

On Monday, March 16th, W Whitney George bought 179,794 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $832,446.22.

On Friday, February 28th, W Whitney George purchased 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $256,800.00.

On Monday, February 24th, W Whitney George purchased 19,058 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $137,217.60.

On Wednesday, February 26th, W Whitney George purchased 64,257 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $447,228.72.

On Tuesday, February 4th, W Whitney George purchased 800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, W Whitney George purchased 29,280 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $215,793.60.

On Thursday, January 23rd, W Whitney George purchased 2,266 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $16,813.72.

On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George purchased 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $246,978.50.

FUND stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Sprott Focus Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1159 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

