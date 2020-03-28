Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Buys $220,120.00 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 44,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,120.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 6,248,960 shares in the company, valued at $31,244,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 18th, W Whitney George bought 63,760 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $285,644.80.
- On Thursday, March 12th, W Whitney George bought 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,800.00.
- On Monday, March 16th, W Whitney George bought 179,794 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $832,446.22.
- On Friday, February 28th, W Whitney George purchased 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $256,800.00.
- On Monday, February 24th, W Whitney George purchased 19,058 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $137,217.60.
- On Wednesday, February 26th, W Whitney George purchased 64,257 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $447,228.72.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, W Whitney George purchased 800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.
- On Thursday, February 6th, W Whitney George purchased 29,280 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $215,793.60.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, W Whitney George purchased 2,266 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $16,813.72.
- On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George purchased 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $246,978.50.
FUND stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Sprott Focus Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.
