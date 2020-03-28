Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Spirit AeroSystems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.20.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

